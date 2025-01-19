Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORIC. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,904,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,017,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,354,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 80,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 50,821 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 950,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 196,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 297.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 585,447 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ORIC Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 8,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $73,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,214.20. The trade was a 15.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 8,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $73,286.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,005.92. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,361 shares of company stock valued at $350,749 in the last 90 days. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORIC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.18. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

