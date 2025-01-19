Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 70,449 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1,603.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 349,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

RVT opened at $16.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

