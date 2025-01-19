Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1,766.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 988,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,980,000 after buying an additional 935,962 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 227.9% in the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 897,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 623,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,081,000 after buying an additional 572,530 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10,262.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 553,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,641,000 after acquiring an additional 548,204 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 350.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 620,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 482,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ED opened at $93.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.84. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. Evercore ISI upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

Consolidated Edison Profile



Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.



