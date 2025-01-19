Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 125.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,276 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 330,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 63,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 98,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.5% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NTLA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Intellia Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $326,509.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,735 shares of company stock worth $349,909 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.