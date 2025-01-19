Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 34,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,903,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Exelon Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EXC opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

