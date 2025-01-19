Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 323.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.64.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.8 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.46 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.48%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,027.84. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

