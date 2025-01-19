Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,247.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $283.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.92. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.06 and a 12 month high of $317.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.67.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.88 by ($2.04). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $450.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 114.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $307.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.42.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

