Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,798 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 70,469 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 316,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 57,821 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 312,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 194,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 146,247 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $22.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

