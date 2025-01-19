Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7,083.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

