Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Coupang by 10.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Coupang by 2.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Coupang by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 44,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.10. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bom Kim sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,940,000. This trade represents a 88.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.01 per share, for a total transaction of $18,007,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,038,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,449,739.23. This represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

