Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $126,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 65.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.05. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $18.92.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

