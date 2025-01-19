Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,028 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,157 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,026,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,002,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,426,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 394.7% during the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 21,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 17,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.00. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 21.71%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

