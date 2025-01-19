Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,797 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 22.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.71%.

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,883. This represents a 6.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 6,079 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $479,997.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,343.28. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,917 shares of company stock worth $10,877,739 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

