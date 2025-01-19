Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,315 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 150.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 19,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after buying an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 5.9 %

TFC stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.54.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5,047,370 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 34,180 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,860.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

