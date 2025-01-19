Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 47,824 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 139.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $596,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $718,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.63.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.44. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $41.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

