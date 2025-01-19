Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 530 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $120.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.74. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Phillips 66’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

