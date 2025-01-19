Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 580 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.40, for a total transaction of $218,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,931.20. This trade represents a 35.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.3 %

WST stock opened at $336.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.71. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $413.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.35. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.46%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

