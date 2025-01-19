Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 146,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance

NYSE BTA opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.