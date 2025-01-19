Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 37.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 71.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CW stock opened at $366.88 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $393.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.00.

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,997.65. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total value of $2,629,175.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,580,134.40. This represents a 19.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

