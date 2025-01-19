Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,511 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gerdau by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.73. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $4.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

