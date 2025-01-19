Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,099.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after acquiring an additional 310,804 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 127.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 45,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $36.82 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 2.23.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,046.80. This trade represents a 35.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 78,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,687,299.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,437,367.68. This trade represents a 15.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 209,863 shares of company stock worth $9,689,847 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

