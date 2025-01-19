Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,469 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 193.9% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP stock opened at $522.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $580.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $538.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Several analysts have commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price objective (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.33.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

