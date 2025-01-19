Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 343 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hologic by 23.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Hologic by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. This trade represents a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $69.73 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.37.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.25 million. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Hologic’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

