Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 969 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,604.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP opened at $77.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

