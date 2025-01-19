Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Holdings Boosted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 104,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.1 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,386.24. This represents a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $178,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,905. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

