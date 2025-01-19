HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Update

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.6 days.
HEXPOL AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS HXPLF opened at $8.96 on Friday. HEXPOL AB has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.
About HEXPOL AB (publ)
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HEXPOL AB (publ)
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.