HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Update

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.6 days.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS HXPLF opened at $8.96 on Friday. HEXPOL AB has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand.

