High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.4 days.

High Liner Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

High Liner Foods stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. It provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, such as sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, C.

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.