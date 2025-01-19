Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $255.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.29.

Shares of HON stock opened at $222.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.44. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $189.66 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

