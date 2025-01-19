IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Shares Down 57.4% – Time to Sell?

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) shares fell 57.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 60.70 ($0.74). 4,995,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 742% from the average session volume of 592,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.73).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of IG Design Group from GBX 325 ($3.95) to GBX 270 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The stock has a market cap of £56.79 million, a PE ratio of 212.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04.

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.

