Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Up 18.3% in December

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,567,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ilustrato Pictures International Stock Performance

Shares of ILUS opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the public safety, technology, engineering, and manufacturing sectors in New York, London, and Dubai. The company's Emergency & Response division designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty equipment, vehicles, and related parts and services, including firefighting equipment, firefighting vehicles, and firefighting vehicle superstructures.

