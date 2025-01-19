Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Up 18.3% in December

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,567,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ilustrato Pictures International Stock Performance
Shares of ILUS opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ilustrato Pictures International
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.