IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Short Interest Update

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

IMI Stock Performance

Shares of IMIAF stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. IMI has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

About IMI

IMI plc, an engineering company, engages in the design, manufacturing, and servicing of engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers engineering protects for extreme temperatures and pressure environments; supplying flow control solutions in critical applications, including liquified natural gas (LNG) production, upstream oil and gas facilities, petrochemical processes, biopharma processing, combined cycle and nuclear power, marine, and other process industries; and installs severe service valves for supporting critical industrial plants and processes.

