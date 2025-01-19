Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Independent Bank from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of INDB opened at $67.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average is $62.97. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDB. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 364.9% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

