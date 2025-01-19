Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $7.09 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.65 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Infinera Stock Performance

INFN stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. Infinera has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Articles

