Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.50 price objective on the stock.
Innate Pharma Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ IPHA opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.51.
About Innate Pharma
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Innate Pharma
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.