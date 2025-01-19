InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,387,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,758,000 after purchasing an additional 351,723 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 29.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,388,000 after purchasing an additional 73,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,892,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IHG shares. Barclays upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $126.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.40. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $91.57 and a twelve month high of $131.68.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

