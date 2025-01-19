International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of International Consolidated Companies stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. International Consolidated Companies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.40.

International Consolidated Companies, Inc develops and markets CBD products for the pet and animal markets. The company was formerly known as Sign Media Systems, Inc and changed its name to International Consolidated Companies, Inc in September 2007. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

