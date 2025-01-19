International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
International Consolidated Companies Price Performance
Shares of International Consolidated Companies stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. International Consolidated Companies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.40.
International Consolidated Companies Company Profile
