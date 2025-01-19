Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,543 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 304,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 52,586 shares during the period.

BSCQ stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

