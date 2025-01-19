Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Update

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Ion Beam Applications Stock Performance

IOBCF stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Ion Beam Applications has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.

Get Ion Beam Applications alerts:

About Ion Beam Applications

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Beam Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Beam Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.