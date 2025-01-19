Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading 7.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 3,446,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 11,717,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IREN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Iris Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Iris Energy Stock Up 4.7 %

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the second quarter worth $113,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

