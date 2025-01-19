iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,486 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,075,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after buying an additional 1,193,337 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,670 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after acquiring an additional 546,239 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.32.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2804 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.