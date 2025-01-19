iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,486 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,075,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after buying an additional 1,193,337 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,670 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after acquiring an additional 546,239 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.32.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
