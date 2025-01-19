iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Raised by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 127.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $158,000.

EFV stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

