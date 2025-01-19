iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Increased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $191.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.07. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

