J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.67.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $172.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.08 and a 200-day moving average of $173.95. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $427,262.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,550.50. This represents a 35.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,579.45. The trade was a 16.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $2,136,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,589,000 after buying an additional 193,684 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 185,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,035,000 after acquiring an additional 184,601 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,384.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 156,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,297,000 after acquiring an additional 149,815 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,689,000 after purchasing an additional 134,476 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 282.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 128,283 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

