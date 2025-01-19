Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,116,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,087,000 after acquiring an additional 520,672 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Jabil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,692,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,479,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 12,251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,391,000 after buying an additional 2,188,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,058,000 after acquiring an additional 106,808 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 195.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,404,000 after acquiring an additional 702,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $162.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.74 and a 200-day moving average of $123.26. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $164.25.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $3,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,021,040.40. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,309 shares of company stock worth $8,354,226. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

