JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $195.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

FANG opened at $180.18 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $147.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.08.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $208,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,872. This represents a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 109.7% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

