JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nuvalent by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 348,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after purchasing an additional 155,276 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the second quarter worth about $1,191,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.38. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.79 and a 1-year high of $113.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.26.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.35). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUVL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nuvalent from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

In related news, Director James E. Flynn sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.75, for a total value of $195,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,670,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,542,548. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.73, for a total value of $183,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,595,403.06. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,093,800 shares of company stock valued at $203,221,944. Insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

