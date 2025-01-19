Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Should You Buy?

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) was up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 334,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,096,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

BZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

