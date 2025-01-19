Kellanova (NYSE:K) Holdings Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Kellanova by 20.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 273,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,076,000 after acquiring an additional 46,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 6.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,067 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kellanova by 134.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,309,000 after buying an additional 1,033,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $9,253,723.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,219,308.24. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,031,247 shares of company stock worth $83,509,236 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.35.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 78.35%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

