Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $127.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.98. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.67 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $151.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.71.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at $702,417.53. The trade was a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

