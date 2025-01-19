Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 30,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 48,120 shares.The stock last traded at $24.28 and had previously closed at $24.09.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

